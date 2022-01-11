Watch
Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross US 19 in New Port Richey, police say

Investigation underway; driver stayed on scene
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jan 10, 2022
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross U.S. 19 in New Port Richey Monday evening.

The New Port Richey Police Department said a woman in her 50s was attempting to cross U.S. 19 near Green Key Road when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died from her injuries.

PLEASE NOTE: All southbound lanes are closed between Green Key Road and Main Street while officials investigate the crash.

According to police, a man was also attempting to cross with the woman but he was not injured.

The driver remained at the scene, and, at this time, it is unknown if they face any charges.

