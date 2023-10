PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pasco County Saturday night.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 52, west of Ridgedale Drive, where two pedestrians attempted to cross the highway from the south shoulder.

Both pedestrians entered the path of the vehicle and were struck by it.

They were transported to a local hospital, and one of them died from injuries suffered during the crash.