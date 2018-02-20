Pasco Sheriff's Office looking for man who invaded home, sexually assaulted 71-year-old

Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a New Port Richey home invasion and sexual assault.

On Monday at about 8:17 a.m., a 71-year-old woman entered her house to check on the home for the homeowner.

She was reportedly met by an unknown man armed with a handgun with a red or orange tip, who sexually battered her.

He is described as a Hispanic or black male, 25-35 years of age. She described him as 6'0" tall with a thin goatee, scar on his right forearm, a tattoo on his chest that read "DORTHA" and another unknown tattoo on his chest.

He reportedly told her his name was Kevin before he left the scene at about 10:00 a.m.

The man was last seen walking northbound on Heather St.

If you have any information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-796-2488 or Tampa Bay Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-8477.