Pasco Sheriff's Office investigates apparent murder-suicide in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wesley Chapel Monday evening.

In a news conference, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said deputies received a call around 6:15 p.m. to a home on Azalea Rdige Dr. in Wesley Chapel. A neighbor said there was flooding in the home and the residents had not been heard from for the past several days.

Officials said early investigation efforts showed that a 32-year-old male suspect stabbed an adult male and an adult female victim who are dead.

The sheriff said the 32-year-old suspect male son appears to have taken his own life.

All parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat. The investigation remains active.