Pasco Sheriff's Office collecting donations to help the community

Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to assist the community.

On Thursday the sheriff's office received calls about a family sitting at the corner of US 19 in the Hudson area.

The family had fallen on hard times so the deputies stepped in to help, buying the family over $275 worth of groceries, hygiene items and even a few toys for the kids.

And even though their shift was over, they offered to take the family to where they were staying so they could get their supplies back safely.

Now the sheriff's office is reminding people there are ways to help struggling families in the community.

They collect new clothes and other items through their PSO 4 Kids drive in which PSO is collecting new clothing and hygiene items for kids in need this summer.

Citizens can drop off items to donate at any of the collection points below:

District I: 7432 Little Rd., New Port Richey

District II: 36409 SR 52, Dade City

District III: 11530 Trinity Blvd., Trinity

Land O' Lakes Detention Center: 20101 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes

The Grove Substation: 6009 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel

PSO Administrative Offices: 8700 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey

They're also collecting donations for Pasco's Step Up For Students Drive. A $10 donation buys a pair of shoes for a student

Donations can be made online HERE. Be sure to check the box for “Step Up for Students.”

The goal is to buy 5,000 pairs of shoes, socks and backpacks by July 18.

Additionally, PSO is once again joining together with community partners for a community food distribution! Along with the Pasco NAACP, the African-American Club of West Pasco and the Union Missionary Baptist Church, PSO will be at the West Pasco Little League on June 24, starting at 9 a.m. for a food distribution, provided by Farm Share.