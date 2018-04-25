Pasco Sheriff's investigating after SRO takes student to the ground during arrest

"She got mad and raised her hand to hit him and that’s when he took her to the ground," said Sunlake High School Junior Madie Fonde who saw the incident happen.
"You actually see the student raise her arm toward SRO Stackon. He did an arm bar take down. He grabbed her arm and then took her down," said Sheriff Chris Nocco while describing the video.
The sheriff says after reviewing the evidence, the student resource officer did nothing wrong.
"It definitely was not his fault. He was not in the wrong for anything. He did what he had to do," said Fonte.
"If teenagers and children in schools believe that they have more authority than the teachers, administrators, principal and school resource officers, we’re in a lot more trouble than we think we are," said Nocco.
The student was arrested for resisting without violence and campus disruption.