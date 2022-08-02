Pasco Sheriff's Department searching for father and 11-month-old son

HUDSON, Fla. — Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff's Department said Monday they were searching for a 24-year-old man and his 11-month-old son.

According to the sheriff's department, Timothy Chase and his son Jaxton missed an 8 a.m. appointment and haven't been seen or heard from throughout the day. The two were last seen in the Spicebox Way area of Bayonet Point/Hudson.

The Pasco Sheriff's Department said they want to "ensure the safety of both Timothy and Jaxton. Deputies said Timothy drives a lifted, white, 4-door 1997 Chevy Silverado with a Florida license tag of Y214CF.

If you have any information on Timothy or Jaxton's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102.