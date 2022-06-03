Pasco Schools to provide free meals during summer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, Pasco County Schools will offer free meals for the summer.
The district will provide breakfasts and lunches Monday through Thursday to anyone 18 and younger.
Locations:
West Pasco
- Chasco Middle
- Deer Park Elementary
- Gulf Highlands Elementary
- Gulf Middle
- Hudson Primary Academy
- James M Marlowe Elementary
- Paul R Smith Middle
- Richey Elementary
- River Ridge Middle/High
- Schrader Elementary
- Seven Springs Elementary
- Seven Springs Middle
- Sunray Elementary
- Trinity Oaks Elementary
Central Pasco
- Crews Lake Middle
- Pine View Elementary
- Dr. Mary Giella Elementary
East Pasco
- Centennial Elementary
- Cypress Creek Middle
- East Pasco Education Academy
- New River Elementary
- Quail Hollow Elementary
- R.B. Cox Elementary
- Thomas E. Weightman Middle
- Veterans Elementary
- Wesley Chapel Elementary
- West Pasco Education Academy
- Wiregrass Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
- Zephyrhills High
Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at these schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.
Additionally, buses will be at the following locations on Monday through Thursday to provide lunch:
- Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)
- Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)
- Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Road, Dade City)
- Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)
- Crystal Springs Community Center (1655 Partridge Blvd, Zephyrhills)
Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us .