Pasco Schools to provide free meals during summer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, Pasco County Schools will offer free meals for the summer.

The district will provide breakfasts and lunches Monday through Thursday to anyone 18 and younger.

RECOMMENDED:



Locations:

West Pasco



Chasco Middle

Deer Park Elementary

Gulf Highlands Elementary

Gulf Middle

Hudson Primary Academy

James M Marlowe Elementary

Paul R Smith Middle

Richey Elementary

River Ridge Middle/High

Schrader Elementary

Seven Springs Elementary

Seven Springs Middle

Sunray Elementary

Trinity Oaks Elementary

Central Pasco



Crews Lake Middle

Pine View Elementary

Dr. Mary Giella Elementary

East Pasco



Centennial Elementary

Cypress Creek Middle

East Pasco Education Academy

New River Elementary

Quail Hollow Elementary

R.B. Cox Elementary

Thomas E. Weightman Middle

Veterans Elementary

Wesley Chapel Elementary

West Pasco Education Academy

Wiregrass Elementary

Woodland Elementary

Zephyrhills High

Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at these schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.

Additionally, buses will be at the following locations on Monday through Thursday to provide lunch:

Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)

Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)

Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Road, Dade City)

Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)

Crystal Springs Community Center (1655 Partridge Blvd, Zephyrhills)

Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us .

