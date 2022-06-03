Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco Schools to provide free meals during summer

school lunch
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
William Thomas Cain
school lunch
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 08:53:12-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, Pasco County Schools will offer free meals for the summer.

The district will provide breakfasts and lunches Monday through Thursday to anyone 18 and younger.

RECOMMENDED:

Locations:

West Pasco

  • Chasco Middle
  • Deer Park Elementary
  • Gulf Highlands Elementary
  • Gulf Middle
  • Hudson Primary Academy
  • James M Marlowe Elementary
  • Paul R Smith Middle
  • Richey Elementary
  • River Ridge Middle/High
  • Schrader Elementary
  • Seven Springs Elementary
  • Seven Springs Middle
  • Sunray Elementary
  • Trinity Oaks Elementary

Central Pasco

  • Crews Lake Middle
  • Pine View Elementary
  • Dr. Mary Giella Elementary

East Pasco

  • Centennial Elementary
  • Cypress Creek Middle
  • East Pasco Education Academy
  • New River Elementary
  • Quail Hollow Elementary
  • R.B. Cox Elementary
  • Thomas E. Weightman Middle
  • Veterans Elementary
  • Wesley Chapel Elementary
  • West Pasco Education Academy
  • Wiregrass Elementary
  • Woodland Elementary
  • Zephyrhills High

Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at these schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.

Additionally, buses will be at the following locations on Monday through Thursday to provide lunch:

  • Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)
  • Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)
  • Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Road, Dade City)
  • Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)
  • Crystal Springs Community Center (1655 Partridge Blvd, Zephyrhills)

Anyone with questions can email FNS@pasco.k12.fl.us .

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!