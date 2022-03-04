Pasco school bus driver injured after being attacked in front of students

A Pasco County bus driver was injured after deputies say a man forced his way through the bus door and attacked them in front of students on board.

It happened Wednesday at about 4 p.m in Zephyrhills. Deputies say that when the driver stopped the bus to unload students, the suspect entered the partially closed bus door without permission.

That man, identified as 37-year-old Jarrett Farr, began cursing at the driver over an incident that happened earlier in the day, deputies say. He then allegedly struck the driver's hands, knocking a radio out of them. He then spit on the driver's cheek and pushed through the bus door to exit, causing about $600 in damage.

The school district described the injuries to the driver's hands as serious.

A student that witnessed the incident corroborated the driver's story.

Farr said in an interview that he did enter the bus and yelled at the driver, but didn't recall making contact with the radio. He also admitted to pushing through the bus door when exiting.

Farr was arrested and charged with Burglary with Simple Battery/Assault, Battery on a School Employee and Criminal Mischief - Over $200 and Under $1000.

Authorities did not say what school the bus was coming from or the age of the kids on board.