Pasco RV resort one step closer to becoming reality in rural Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla — Despite a petition from neighbors in Dade City, Pasco County is one step closer to becoming the home of a new RV resort.

Kelly Smith with the organization No St. Joe RV Park Group says more than 1,000 people signed opposing the project slated for land bordered by I-75, Lake Iola Rd. and Lake Moody.

"Our group is not opposed to growth. We all understand that Pasco county is growing. We have a very clear difference of opinion with the commissioners on how Pasco county should be growing," Smith said.

The North Pasco RV Resort will span 131 acres with spots for 550 RV sites, two swimming pools, a sports complex, a nature center, and more. To do that, developers needed the planning committee to approve amendments to the comprehensive plan future land use maps and zoning.

"The problem is this particular project [...] is simply too intense for a rural area," she said.

Even after impassioned pleas from people who live there, the majority of the planning commission approved the amendments with the exception of one member. Before the meeting, ABC Action News asked Smith what an approval would mean to residents.

"They would be sending a message that they are intent on continuing to allow development to go forward without really taking the concerns of the citizens and the property owners to heart," Smith said.

The next meeting to discuss approval for the North Pasco RV Resort is on February 8 at 1:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the No St. Joe RV Park Group here. You can see more information about the North Pasco RV Resort here.

