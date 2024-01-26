Pasco program helps people start new businesses

PASCO COUNTY — Alicia Perrelli spent years working a standard 9-5 job but said she wanted to make a big change.

“It came to a point where I wanted to be home with my five-year-old. I wanted to be with my family more,” Perrelli said.

Alicia had ideas to start her own business, but she needed help on where to start.

That’s where the Co-Starters Program comes in.

It’s a 9-week business boot camp run by Pasco’s Economic Development Council and SMARTStart Pasco.

“They get the guidance they need from us, but they also get the moral support and scaffolding of having a team around them even though they might be a solo-entrepreneur when they are getting going,” said Dan Mitchell, SMARTStar Program Director.

Alicia went through the program and says she developed a business mindset she didn’t get from college.

Now she has her own home organization business called Live Simple.

“At the end of the day, I’m so proud of myself for taking that jump, and I think that going to Co-Staters made me feel so much more comfortable,” said Perrelli.

“It can be a tech business, a food business, somebody that’s opening a barbershop,” said Mitchell.

Alicia has two businesses going. She’s also an artist specializing in pet portraits called Enchanted River.

Co-Starters costs $345 for the 9-week program, and there are scholarships available.

For more information, visit their website.