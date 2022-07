HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigated and arrested a man for lewd and lascivious battery on Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCSO, Brandon Williams is suspected of communicating with minors in the Hudson area through texts and social media. Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

If you or someone you know may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or by reporting tips online here.