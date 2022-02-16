Watch
Pasco man accused of shooting at dogs while driving pickup truck arrested, charged with animal cruelty

1 of the 3 dogs was shot, taken to the vet for injuries
Posted at 11:04 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:04:36-05

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of shooting a dog Tuesday morning.

Deputies said three loose dogs were running in a neighborhood near the area of Society Dr. in Holiday around 11 a.m. when Darren Salinger pulled up in a white pickup truck and fired two shots towards the dogs. According to deputies, one of the dogs was struck by a bullet.

Salinger, per the sheriff's office, drove away without helping the dog he shot.

Deputies said they later found the injured dog and its owner. The dog was taken to a vet to be treated for its injuries.

After searching the area nearby for the pickup truck the Pasco County Sheriff's Office eventually arrested Salinger.

Salinger is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty and discharging a firearm from within a vehicle.

