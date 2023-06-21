Pasco issues precautionary boil water notice for parts of county

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County issued a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the area Wednesday morning.

Officials said the notice will affect homes in the Talavera and Conner Crossing, as well as those along U.S. 41 between State Road 52 and Talavera Parkway.

The reason for this notice is that the water distribution system will be shut down at 10 p.m. for utility crews to relocate an underground valve.

While service will be restored shortly after, all water used for cooking and drinking should be boiled for one minute, and icemakers should be turned off; ice made during the shutdown or 12 hours after service is restored should be thrown out.

They added that the notice will be lifted after tests show the water is safe for consumption.