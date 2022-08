HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue said a child under the age of 10 was hit by a vehicle in Pasco County on Friday evening.

According to Pasco Fire, the child was hit at the 1000 Block of Weston Oaks Drive in Holiday. Officials said the child suffered critical injuries and was flown to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.