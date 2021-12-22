Pasco deputies searching for kidnapping suspect following suspicious incident during Uber ride

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are looking for a kidnapping suspect.

Officials said they are looking for John Geary, the registered owner and Uber driver from a suspicious incident that happened Wednesday morning.

At 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of Trinity Blvd. in New Port Richey, an Uber passenger called 911 regarding a physical altercation with a hidden passenger in the Uber. The victim said the hidden passenger was stowed away under a blanket in the backseat.

The victim left the silver 2021 Honda Accord and took a photo of the license plate: 47ABIS.

Deputies are now looking for Geary. He was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the Little Road area of New Port Richey.

He is described as Geary is 5'09", approx. 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Geary's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.