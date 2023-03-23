Watch Now
Pasco deputies search for 3 suspect's in Hudson car break-ins, theft

Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 23, 2023
HUDSON, Fla. — Authorities in Pasco County are searching for three people involved in several car break-ins in Hudson and one car theft.

According to the sheriff's office, two of the suspect's broke into several cars and stole a 2021 blue Hyundai Tucson in the Viva Villas and Beacon Woods Golf and Country Club neighborhoods. It happened on March 17 between 3 - 4:45 a.m.

Authorities said the suspects were seen getting out of a white SUV that was driven by a third person.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23009360, or online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

