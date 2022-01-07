Pasco deputies rescue woman from fiery crash in unbelievable video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released incredible body camera footage on Friday that shows deputies racing to rescue a woman from a fiery crash in December.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on December 29 just before 12:30 a.m.

A 30-year-old Spring Hill woman was driving a 2011 Infiniti G37 the wrong way on the northbound Suncoast Parkway on the State Road 52 overpass when she crashed nearly head-on into a 2019 Ford Fusion, according to the crash report.

The report said troopers suspected that the woman was impaired. A blood test was given and toxicology results and any possible charges are pending, FHP said.

After the impact, the report said the Infiniti crashed into the guardrail and came to a final stop on top of and partially over the rail. The vehicle caught fire and the woman was trapped inside, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived before Pasco County Fire Rescue and used three fire extinguishers in an attempt to smother the flames but the sheriff's office said the flames returned each time. Deputies were eventually able to bend the badly damaged driver's side door and get the woman out, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies who first responded and pulled the woman to safety were identified by the sheriff's office as Deputy Justin Keene, Cpl. James Dominguez, Sgt. Tyler Croker and Deputy Josh Yanzer.

Warning: This video contains graphic images and explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The woman, who ABC Action News is not naming as she isn't facing charges at this time, was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital with "incapacitating" injuries. Her current condition is not known.

The second driver, a 30-year-old man from Spring Hill, was also taken to Bayonet Point Hospital. His injuries were listed as "not incapacitating" in the crash report.

He told troopers while in the hospital that he was driving northbound at the time of the crash when he saw headlights directly in front of him, according to the report.

The sheriff's office said it was sharing the dramatic video to "show the dangers our deputies face each shift."

"We’re proud of their selfless efforts to ensure the driver made it out of the car alive," the statement said.