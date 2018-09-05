Deputies: Inmate offered neo-Nazi $9,000 to murder family of 5 involved in his case

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County detectives say that an inmate offered a neo-Nazi $9,000 to murder the family of five involved in his case.

On August 22, staff at the Land O Lakes Detention Center received a tip from a neo-Nazi inmate who said that Billy Warren Pierce, Jr., 44, approached him asking him to kill five people that were the victims and witnesses in his criminal case.

The inmate said that Pierce believed he was capable of committing the murders because he knew he was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Pierce was awaiting trial in a capital sexual battery case involving a 9-year-old girl. Deputies say he offered to pay the neo-Nazi inmate the $9,000 if he killed the girl, and four of her family members who live with her and are witnesses in his case.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Pierce knew the victim and family well. Deputies say he gave the neo-Nazi specific details on what the family members look like, how to get into their house, where they work, what kind of cars they drive and even details about the family dog.

Pierce told the would-be murderer that the family never locks the outside garage door and that there is a gas line in the back of the house that could be broken, deputies say.

"He could break the gas line and enter it into a window so the gas leaks into the house," the arrest affidavit reads.

On Thursday, detectives were able to capture audio recordings of Piece soliciting the other inmate to commit the murders and signing a contract.

When deputies told Pierce he was under arrest for solicitation to commit murder, he stated, "But I haven’t paid him any money yet," according to the arrest affidavit.