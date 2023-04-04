Pasco County veterans join forces to create a growing support network for each other

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Marine Corps veteran Thomas DeLuca "struggled" with what to do after serving in the U.S. military.

"You try to find a purpose, to find a way to still serve," he said.

His answer?

Help the helpers, and focus on Pasco County.

He's now tirelessly assisting other men and women retired from the U.S. military — plus first responders and law enforcement — transition into civilian life.

DeLuca is a force of nature involved with several Pasco County nonprofits, including the Warrior Wellness Program, which offers alternative trauma therapies and community engagement, and Pasco County's Retired K-9 Fundraiser, which helps furry four-legged officers with post-career medical bills.

Most recently, DeLuca teamed up with Ryder Gaston, an Air Force veteran who owns Cryo-eeze, a holistic healthcare facility in New Port Richey that features cold cryotherapy.

A year ago, Gaston started Cryo-eeze 22, a nonprofit arm of his business that provides free therapy services (cryotherapy, sauna, salt rooms and more) to veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

"We take the time to know our veterans, understand what they're going through, and find out what works for them," said Gaston, who adds that many of his holistic treatments help both mental and physical ailments.

A current fundraiser to win a limited edition Harley Davidson is helping raise money for Cryo-eeze 22, which last year offered more than 2,000 free treatments.