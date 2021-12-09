Pasco County Utilities issues precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Zephyrhills area

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Zephyrhills area.

The following areas are affected:



Zephy Ridge Community

Shady Oaks Community

Crystal Springs Community

Bristol Meadows Subdivision

Chancey Road - East of Morris Bridge Road to Paul S. Buchman Highway

Zephyrhills Correctional Institution



The water distribution system in those areas lost pressure Wednesday when a contractor drilling in the area struck a 24-inch water main.

Water service has been restored, however, as a precautionary measure all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute.

Ice makers should be turned off and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be thrown out.

"Pasco County Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience. This precautionary boil notice will remain in effect until normal water service is restored and tests show the water is safe for drinking and cooking. A rescind notice will be posted at that time," Pasco County Utilities stated.

For more information about services and water quality please visit, PascoCountyUtilities.com.