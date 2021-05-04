Pasco County Utilities issues precautionary boil water notice for 2 Pasco County Schools, 3 neighborhoods

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for about 450 customers. Officials said the notice is for people who live in two Pasco County Schools subdivisions.

The boil water notice affects about 450 New Port Richey customers in the following locations:



River Ridge High School

River Ridge Middle School

Rosewood of River Ridge

Sabalwood of River Ridge

River Ridge Country Club

The city said the water system in that area lost pressure Monday when an independent contractor working at the intersection of Town Center Road and Emery Drive in New Port Richey hit a water main.

Pasco County Utilities is working to repair the pipe.

As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Ice makers should also be turned off and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be thrown away.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until normal water service is restored and tests show the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

For more information, click here.

