Pasco County teachers recognized for helping students run school coffee cart

PASCO COUNTY — The kids in Melissa Kester’s special education class do more than just learn about money. They are making it too.

“They take their jobs very seriously and they absolutely love it and it’s all they talk about,” she said.

Kester, along with fellow Starkey K-8 teacher Gia Wood, came up with the idea for the Starkey Bucks Coffee cart as a way for the kids to learn math and social skills without having to leave the school.

They take and fill orders from staff for different kinds of teas and then deliver them.

It’s just getting started and there are plans to add iced coffee and baked goods to the menu.

“A lot of our students are really shy and we are a self-contained unit. Just interacting with other people is difficult for them and they have loved delivering to teachers and principals they see in the hallway,’ said Wood.

This is one of many success stories in Pasco County recognized thanks to the Share Your Great program on the school district's website.

It’s a chance for people to recognize teachers inspiring their students.

Kester not only has the coffee cart rolling, but she also started the school’s Special Olympics program, that's already nationally recognized.

“Obviously, we don’t do this for the appreciation or anything like that. But to know people do see what we are doing, it just means so much,” said Kester.