Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 14:33:57-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road.

PCSO said a man and another person had planned to meet in the plaza when a third person approached them. The man was killed on the spot.

According to deputies, the incident occurred after the third individual arrived. However, neither the man's killer nor the other individual present at the scene have been identified by the sheriff's office.

As late as Saturday morning, deputies and forensics experts were on the scene.

The sheriff's office stated that there was no obvious threat to the public and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.