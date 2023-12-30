Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Zephyrhills that injured 1 person

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 5:36 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 17:36:37-05

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Friday night shooting in Zephyrhills.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near CR 39 and Gall Park Blvd.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute between people who knew each other escalated into a shooting in which one adult man was shot. The person who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on preliminary information, there is no threat to the public since everyone involved knows each other.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.