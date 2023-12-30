Pasco County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Zephyrhills that injured 1 person

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Friday night shooting in Zephyrhills.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near CR 39 and Gall Park Blvd.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute between people who knew each other escalated into a shooting in which one adult man was shot. The person who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on preliminary information, there is no threat to the public since everyone involved knows each other.

