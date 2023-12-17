Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigating report of a shooting at the Tampa Premium Outlets

Police lights
WFTS
Police lights
Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 18:03:19-05

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting after a fire alarm was activated at the Tampa Premium Outlets Sunday afternoon.

Officials said there is no evidence of a shooting. However, deputies are continuing to investigate.

Several people were injured in the rush after the initial report, including unrelated medical events.

As the investigation continues, there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.