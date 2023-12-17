Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigating report of a shooting at the Tampa Premium Outlets

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting after a fire alarm was activated at the Tampa Premium Outlets Sunday afternoon.

Officials said there is no evidence of a shooting. However, deputies are continuing to investigate.

Several people were injured in the rush after the initial report, including unrelated medical events.

As the investigation continues, there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

