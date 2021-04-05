Pasco County Schools will continue to require masks despite county rescinding mask mandate

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools will continue to require masks for all staff, students and visitors on school campuses, despite the county rescinding the countywide mask mandate.

The county's announcement only affects buildings and offices under the authority of the county.

“I cannot in good conscience abandon our health and safety protocols at this time,” said Kurt Browning, Superintendent of Pasco Schools. “Our protocols have helped to prevent, and certainly reduce, the spread of COVID-19 among our students and staff.”

Superintendent Browning added that students and staff have adapted well to the district's COVID-19 protocols, which include the wearing of masks and social distancing when appropriate.

The CDC continues to recommend the wearing of masks in settings such as schools and the state of Florida remains under an emergency order until April 26.

Superintendent Browning asks parents, students and staff to be patient and vigilant as they near the end of the school year.

