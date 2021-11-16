Pasco County Schools to discuss attendance boundaries at Tuesday meeting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At a meeting on Tuesday, Pasco County School leaders are expected to discuss changes to some attendance boundaries.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

An online agenda says the changes to some boundaries comes after Centennial and James M. Marlowe Elementary schools were converted to STEAM magnet schools.

"These two schools will be magnet schools and as such will no longer have an attendance boundary. Students will apply to attend. The attendance boundaries of the surrounding elementary schools adjacent to Centennial and James M. Marlowe are proposed to be expanded to absorb the attendance boundaries of these two schools," the agenda said.

Leaders are also proposing a change to boundaries to accommodate for future growth.

Staff is recommending changes to student attendance boundaries for students' assignments within the current Centennial, Cotee River, Cypress, Deer Park, James M. Marlowe, Mittye P. Locke, Pasco, Richey, Rodney B. Cox, San Antonio, West Zephyrhills, and Woodland Elementary school areas, as well as clarifying the boundaries of Hudson Primary Academy and Hudson Academy, to be effective July 1, 2022.

According to the agenda, the superintendent intends to not reset school choice for any of the impacted schools and existing students at Centennial and James M. Marlowe Elementary schools will be given priority to remain at those schools through the highest grade served, if they so choose.

