Pasco County scallop season extended from 10 to 37 days

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The scallop season in Pasco County is extended to 37 days this year instead of 10 on a trial basis, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC said the modified season for the harvest of bay scallops was done in partnership with Pasco County.

“Extending the season will increase the economic benefits from this popular recreational fishery to local communities in the region,” said Jessica McCawley, Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director. "We will continue these efforts by exploring long-term season options for future years via the formal rulemaking process.”

Key points:



Pasco zone includes all Florida water south of the Pasco-Hernando county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse

Approximately 0.37 miles south of the Pasco-Pinellas county line

Scallops may be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net

Daily bag limit is two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell

Or one pint of shucked bay scallop meat per person No more than 10 gallons of whole bay scallops on the shell or half-gallon (four pints) shucked scallop meat per vessel

There is no commercial harvest allowed for bay scallops in Florida.

For information on bay scallop regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.