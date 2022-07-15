Watch Now
Scalloping in Crystal River is relaxing and fun for the whole family

Good swimming and snorkeling skills required
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Ready to catch your scallop dinner in Crystal River?

Scalloping season is in full swing, and the seafaring crews at the Adventure Center at Plantation on Crystal River — about an hour north of Tampa — are now taking families out for five-hour excursions to catch a whole lot of scallops.

Good swimming and snorkeling skills are required. Scalloping grounds are about five to six feet deep.

Hunting the delicious Florida bay scallop really comes down to a keen eye and patience.

See a scallop? Pick it up! Each person is allowed to take two gallons of scallops per excursion.

To rent a scallop boat for a four-person party is about $450 total. The Adventure Center crew will also hop in the water and make sure to add to your scallop haul.

For more information on Scalloping at the Adventure Center on Crystal River, click here.

