PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they are currently investigating a delayed report of a bomb threat made toward Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey "out of an abundance of caution."

Police said that the mall closed before its normal 6 p.m. closing time on Sunday due to the threat.

The threat is believed to be a hoax at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.