Pasco mother arrested after trying to teach 9-year-old to back out of tight parking spot: Police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A mother in New Port Richey is facing a child neglect charge after police said she tried to teach her 9-year-old how to back a car out of a tight parking spot, which resulted in a crash.

Police said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Amy Lee Kidd, 40, is charged with child neglect and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

Police said Kidd could be seen on a video talking to the child through the driver's side window. As the child attempted to back out of the spot, the vehicle accelerated.

Kidd was dragged by the vehicle before it crashed into a building and caused "substantial damage," according to police.

Police said Kidd admitted to trying to teach the child to back up due to the "confined parking situation."

The child was not injured. Police did not say if Kidd sustained any injuries.