Pasco County Mosquito Control District weighs in on prevention

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory last month after four people caught malaria in Sarasota County.

Adrianne Rogers is the Executive Director at the Pasco County Mosquito Control District. She said they're diligently monitoring the mosquito population throughout Pasco County.

“We do not have any confirmed malaria cases in Pasco County. However, we do have the vector. The mosquito species that are capable of transmitting malaria," Rogers said.

She said they're using a slew of tools to monitor the mosquito population and treat it effectively.

"We urge residents to take precautions and protect themselves against mosquito exposure," Rogers said.

You can do that by wearing long pants and shirts that are light colors and loose fitting. She also suggests draining standing water that surrounds homes or businesses.

Rogers said to use USEPA-registered insect repellant and limit being outdoors during dawn or dusk.

