Pasco County middle school evacuated on first day out of an 'abundance of caution'

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A middle school in Pasco County is being evacuated on the student's first day back as the sheriff's office investigates a threat.

The sheriff's office said the evacuation of Rushe Middle School is out of an abundance of caution.

Deputies said it appears the threat is one from last year that has resurfaced. Authorities said the threat is one made on social media.

The investigation is underway, and the sheriff's office said more updates would be provided.

No additional details on the threat have been released at this time.