Pasco County man arrested for attempting to sell homemade pipe bomb

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Zephyrhills man is facing federal charges related to making and attempting to sell a pipe bomb.

The complaint claimed James Johnson Hall texted a man he previously sold weed and guns to on November 1. The call, however, was an attempt to sell him a "pipe bomb." Law enforcement said one photo depicted three to four plastic jars painted camouflage and taped together. Another showed a pipe with a fuse on the end taped to the top.

"What Hall did not know was that the person he was sharing this information with is a confidential source of the Tampa Police Department," U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said in a press conference Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the informant has worked with law enforcement in the past but voluntarily told them about the bomb. The informant knew Hall through weed and gun deals done in the past. Hall's text messages launched an undercover operation into Hall.

"Because of the danger presented, the case had to be built quickly. It required immediate coordinated action by the Pasco Sheriff's Office, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Tampa Police Department, ATF and FBI," Handberg added.

Court records stated the informant also learned Hall considered using the bomb on someone identified as "Kiko."

"Hall complained that he had sold a gun to Kiko that Kiko later dropped during a robbery. Hall claimed police had traced the gun back to him and had questioned him about the robbery," the document stated.

On November 2, an undercover officer met with Hall to buy the "pipe bomb" as well as a glock.

"Within one day, as stated by U.S. Attorney Hamburg, the suspect was in custody, the destructive device was off the street and a federal search warrant was executed at the sole suspects residents. This suspect was methodical and savvy," said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Craig Saier.

Police said Hall asked for $800 for the bomb. The records claimed Hall told the informant he built a smaller bomb, about half the size of the one he wanted to sell, that was strong enough to blow a car in half.

"The pipe bomb, in this case, was a destructive device. Preliminary Investigation shows that this device was designed to detonate so that the pipe would shatter, causing the particles to act as projectiles as they were pushed forward," said Special Agent Saier.

Hall noted the magnet, with intentions of attaching the bomb to a car. That could have made the bomb even more dangerous.

"During the search of the suspect's residence, additional materials were found indicative that he could have made other devices. There were also privately made firearms or ghost guns recovered during the search. This device was specifically designed with the intent to kill or injure or cause damage to property," Special Agent Saier added.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said he's thankful law enforcement stepped in when they did.

"It's not to say this individual had an ideology. He wanted to do something. But who could he have sold it to? He did not ask that taskforce member, 'What are you going to do with this?' You know, it was clearly 'Hey, you want to buy here you go.' Who would have known if that person was a terrorist if that person had something they would have done it for?" he said.

When asked about the potential that Hall sold other bombs, the U.S. Attorney responded, "The investigation is continuing. We won't get into the details of that. But this is a continuing investigation."

Hall is facing up to 30 years in federal prison. His charges include possession of an unregistered destructive device, unlawful making of a destructive device, and unlicensed distribution of explosive materials.