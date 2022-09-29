Pasco County launches online tool to report Ian damage, debris

Pasco County launched an online tool to report storm damage and debris after Hurricane Ian.
The county said it's the fasted way to get help and schedule inspections.
Send information about the following non-emergency damages directly to county assessment teams:
- Structural damage to homes/businesses
- Storm debris, including downed trees/branches
- Human needs, including food, water, clothing and shelter
You can access the Report Damage & Debris tool in a few convenient ways:
- Visit our website: MyPasco.net
- Click on this direct link: mypas.co/ReportDamage
- Download the MyPasco App in the App Store or on Google Play
- Call Customer Service: 727.847.2411