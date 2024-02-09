Pasco County fire station project finally moving forward

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The construction on Pasco County's Fire Station 17 off Seven Springs Boulevard has been at a standstill for years.

A contractor defaulted on a project in June 2021.

Since then, the county reached an agreement, and Blackwater Construction signed a new contract to complete the work.

County employees met with the company last week, and a notice to procure was issued.

A notice to proceed is expected in the coming weeks, officially allowing construction to begin. It's now expected to be complete in the late summer or early fall of 2024.