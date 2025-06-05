Pasco County Fire responds to two-alarm fire in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is actively responding to a structure fire at a home on the 5000 block of West Shore Drive in New Port Richey.
A second alarm was called.
Crews are still on scene. No injuries reported at this time.
PCFR asked the public to stay away from this area while first responders are on scene.
Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later
Residents at "On Top of the World" senior condominium have been forced to live without a functioning elevator for more than four months. The latest notice posted on the elevator stated that it would likely return to service on June 4, but by the end of the day, they were still left without service.