Pasco County Fire responds to two-alarm fire in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is actively responding to a structure fire at a home on the 5000 block of West Shore Drive in New Port Richey.

A second alarm was called.

Crews are still on scene. No injuries reported at this time.

PCFR asked the public to stay away from this area while first responders are on scene.

