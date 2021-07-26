Watch
Pasco County felon escapes workcamp in Tarpon Springs

Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Tyler McFarlane, a 23-year-old Black male who escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections Work Camp in Tarpon Springs on Monday, July 26.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Pasco Sheriff's Office are searching for an escaped felon.

According to a release, 23-year-old Tyler McFarlane escaped from a Florida Department of Corrections Work Camp in Tarpon Springs on Monday morning.

McFarlane ran towards the Holiday area and is believed to be still on foot.

He was last seen wearing a Florida Department of Corrections uniform, blue shirt and blue pants. Deputies believe he may attempt to change clothes.

According to deputies, McFarlane is serving time for armed burglary and grand theft.

You are asked to call 911 immediately if you see him.

