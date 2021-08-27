Pasco County driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into Wells Fargo bank

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A driver in Pasco County crashed into the side of Wells Fargo on Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to FHP, the 48-year-old man was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon southbound on Madison Street approaching SR 54 when he had a medical episode. It happened around 6:45 a.m.

The man lost control of the SUV and crashed into a sign flag before continuing through a field, running over several bushes, and crashing into the side of the bank.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The bank was unoccupied at the time, according to FHP.

No other information was immediately available.