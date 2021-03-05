Pasco County DCF employee arrested, charged for sexually abusing teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Children and Families employee has been arrested and charged for sexually abusing a teen and also enticing her husband to rape the victim over the course of several years.

Sarah Frances Adams, a 34-year-old administrative assistant with DCF, was arrested Tuesday, March 2, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, during a previous investigation, the victim told deputies they were being sexually abused by Adam's husband.

Deputies, per the affidavit, discovered Adams' involvement after her husband said he did not want Adams to get into trouble for her involvement during a controlled phone call.

A search warrant of Adam's husband's phone revealed Adams and her husband talked about a third person being involved in the sexual relations between the victim and Adam's husband.

The victim, per the affidavit, told deputies that Adams and her husband forced them against their will into a sexual act in 2019 when the victim was only 13 years old.

The victim also told deputies that Adams enticed her husband to rape the victim over the course of several years.

Due to the fact that Adams knew about the sexual relations between the victim and her husband and failed to report it in a timely manner, "a high bond is requested due to the severity of the charges and [her] contact with other juveniles due to her employment with [the] Department of Children and Families," deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Adams is being charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery. Her husband was also arrested on separate charges.

ABC Action News is not identifying the victim's relationship with Adams and her husband to protect the victim's identity.