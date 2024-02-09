Pasco Camera Exchange has operated on Main Street for nearly 30 years

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Camera Exchange is one of the oldest businesses on Main Street in New Port Richey.

Situated near US 19, they've been in business since 1995. In fact, it's one of only a few camera stores left in Tampa Bay.

Inside, you'll find everything, including cameras, lenses and accessories.

They even still have film cameras and film!

"It is a lost art. It's fewer and fewer camera stores in the area, and so we get people to come from all over because they want to come see a camera store, and they want to touch and feel what they want to buy," said owner Jim Smetzer.

In addition, Pasco Camera Exchange will take your old home movies on VHS or other kind of tape and transfer them to USB or DVD.

They'll also take your old printed pictures and help you restore or digitize them.