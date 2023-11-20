Pasco brewery rallies to collect food for Metropolitan Ministries

TRINITY, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries plans to feed 30,000 families across four counties this holiday season. They said it couldn’t be done without all the generous donations from the community.

That includes Liquid Garage Brewing in Trinity, which has collected food for the organization for the past four years. From stuffing to cereal, canned goods to oatmeal, the food continued to pile up, approaching 10 barrels full inside their brewery.

“It's probably about 125 pounds per barrel, so you are looking at over 1,000 pounds of food, and it’s all going to Metropolitan Ministries, straight to them; in fact, I already made two trips already with two truckloads,” said Paul Roberts, owner of Liquid Garage Brewing.

Roberts said he started the food drive because he saw firsthand, in his own community, how challenging it can be to provide a Thanksgiving Day dinner.

“I noticed the price increases are just crazy, and it just breaks my heart. I don’t know how a young couple can actually do it right now,” said Roberts.

Paul was worried this year’s food drive would be in jeopardy after they had to shut down the brewery for a few months due to a permitting change. However, his loyal customers kept dropping off donations anyway.

“It means that they care; they care about their fellow man. I mean, honestly, this is a tough time right now,” said Roberts.

Not only did the donations keep on coming, but they reached a record this year. Paul said he has more than just loyal customers. He has loyal friends.

“They just love coming and giving back to the community, and they see what’s going on, how big this is getting, and they are like, ‘I want to contribute to that too,’ or they’ll send me money, and I run down to Publix, Save-A-Lot, all the stores,” said Roberts.

The volunteers at Metropolitan Ministries know every time Paul’s truck pulls up, they’re going to have their hands full, which is always a good thing.

“We would not be here if it was not for folks like Paul and his patrons,” said Keri Thatcher, Vice President of Human Resources for Metropolitan Ministries.

Thatcher said they are always in need of more donations, especially turkeys, during this final Thanksgiving Day push. She wants to remind people it’s so much more than just a meal.

“We say we aren’t just here to provide commodities. We are here to provide community," said Thatcher. "So we give hope in this holiday season; it's not just about the food; it’s the loving care that its given and the opportunity for families to eat together and really celebrate the holidays knowing they are supported by a community that loves them."

For more information on Metropolitan Ministries, including drop-off locations and times, click here.