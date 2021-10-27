Pasco animal services offering free DAPPV and FVRCP vaccines for your pet

PASCO COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES IS OFFERING FREE DAPPV AND FVRCP VACCINES FOR YOUR PET. — Pasco County animal services is offering free DAPPV and FVRCP vaccines for your pet.

The free vaccines will be administered at PCAS’s regular vaccine clinics by appointment only. Limited slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To book, click HERE.

The vaccinations are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon through November 30 at the Pasco County Animal Services Adoption Center (Building A) located at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O’ Lakes.

“Our mission is to ensure the health and safety of the people and pets in our community, and offering free vaccines is one way we accomplish this goal,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “We’re thankful to Petco Love for awarding this lifesaving grant to Friends of Animal Services, Inc., which provides us vaccines for hundreds of pets.”

DAPPV helps protect against distemper and parvovirus in dogs, and FVRCP helps protect against panleukopenia in cats. These are some of the most common deadly diseases impacting pets and are preventable with a simple vaccine, the animal shelter said.

PCAS aims to vaccinate 600 pets through this effort at its regular vaccine clinics, which also offer a variety of other low-cost vaccines, tests, microchips and exams. For a full list of PCAS services and to make an appointment, you can visit the Vaccination & Microchip Clinic webpage.