One man shot during police standoff in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla- — The Pasco County sheriff says one of his deputies shot a man during a standoff Saturday, March 27.

According to the sheriff, around 1:20 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing near Hicks Road and Akers Lane in Hudson.

He says two deputies entered a home and saw a man inside a bedroom holding a woman at knife point. There were multiple witnesses present who had not intervened. Deputies say the woman was stabbed more than 15 times and a knife was being held at her throat. The woman later stated she had been held against her will for the whole day.

Deputies told the man to drop the knife, and two deputies shot him.

The suspect is still alive. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Deputies immediately provided aid to the female, who was not hit during the shooting, and she was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital due to the severity of her injuries from the stabbing.

The FDLE is the lead agency investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

Watch the sheriff's press conference.