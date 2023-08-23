Non-profit animal rescue in New Port Richey seeks help with burned puppy

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Rugaz Rescue, a Tampa Bay area non-profit animal rescue, is asking the community for help with a 7-week-old puppy named Ma'vie, who was found with severe burns down most of her back.

The puppy was left on the doorstep of a local animal shelter.

Rugaz Rescue picked the puppy up and immediately transported her to a veterinarian in New Port Richey. They couldn’t assess how extensive the puppy’s injuries were until she was surgically shaved and cleaned.

She is burned down most of her back and will need emergency around-the-clock care, including medicated soaks several times a day, topical and oral antibiotics, and daily laser therapy to help with the pain. She must be kept in a sterile medical environment and monitored for secondary infections.

“Ma’vie has an amazing spirit. Even though she is in a lot of pain, she is trying to give kisses to the medical staff while her wounds are cleaned and medicated throughout the day,” said Devilyn Saunders, who is helping to provide care until she is stable. “She’s an incredibly sweet puppy. It’s heartbreaking to watch her endure this pain.”

Donations to help provide Ma’vie with the necessary veterinary care to recover from the burns can be made directly to Regency Park Animal Hospital, located at 7741 Congress St., by calling 727-848-6247. Donations can also be made directly to the rescue organization via Zelle at RugazRescue@Gmail.com or CashApp at $RugazRescue.