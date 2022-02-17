New Port Richey's courtesy downtown trolley starts operation Thurday

New Port Richey's courtesy DART (Downtown Area Roundabout Trolley) service is set to begin on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The 11passenger fully ADA accessible DART will operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, Saturdays from noon until midnight, and Sundays from noon until 6:00 p.m.

The trolley will leave the Parking Structure at the top of each operating hour, stopping at five various points beginning at Stonehaven at Main Street (formerly known as Main Street Landing), Railroad Square, and Sims Park, before returning to the Parking Structure.

City of New Port Richey

The city says this free service encourages residents and visitors with an easier opportunity to park in the parking structure and enjoy downtown businesses and activities.

You can learn more about the trolley, parking structure hours, and other parking information at the official Downtown New Port Richey website or follow the Facebook page @newportricheydowntown and Instagram account at @downtownnpr.