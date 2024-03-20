New Port Richey theater adds show with sign language interpreter

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Richey Suncoast Theatre is currently staging "Silent Sky" in New Port Richey. The production highlights women astronomers who are making huge scientific discoveries.

This upcoming Saturday, for the first time, the theater will welcome a translator with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services of Florida.

It's an opportunity to make the show more accessible to those in the community.

"Well, it provides the community an opportunity to feel more involved at the theater," Carrie Esposito with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services of Florida said. "To watch the interpretation of the actors while the actors are performing allows the full accessibility of the play. Since this theater has made an accommodation and the interpreters are going to be in the orchestra pit versus in the corner where they typically are, I really do feel like it'll be a more successful connection and enjoyment of the play instead of being distracted by having to look back and forth."

The show is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a section of the theater has been reserved for anyone who may need a translator.