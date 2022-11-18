New Port Richey Police solve cold case 21 years later

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A cold case that has remained open for 21 years was finally solved due to additional witness testimony and details, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Police said that on Nov. 28, 2001, they were called to investigate a death at 4725 Sanctuary Drive. They found Simon Clarke dead in a room that was under construction inside the house.

The victim had visible injuries to his head and chest, and a medical examiner later determined multiple blunt force trauma as the cause of death. The case was opened as a homicide.

Detectives interviewed several potential witnesses and identified a person of interest.

While the murder weapon was located, the processing didn't reveal any leads. The case went cold in 2004.

In 2016, the case was reopened. Original witnesses from the case, plus one new addition who was present during the homicide, were interviewed, which led to the discovery of several new details.

The case was taken to Pasco County State Attorney's Office and later presented to a grand jury in 2018. An indictment for first-degree murder was issued for Randy Petersilge.

On Nov. 14, 2022, the case went to trial, and Petersilge was found guilty. He was then sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.