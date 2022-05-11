New Port Richey Police hoping for new leads in woman's 2015 disappearance

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Family members of a missing New Port Richey woman are not giving up hope in the 2015 cold case that has been generating new leads.

Brook Lynn Peck’s aunt, Paulette Joel, said the whole family just wants closure.

“Hopefully we can get some answers. She’s a really good pure soul,” said Joel. “Pretty much anything right now is better than not knowing because of all these years that have gone by. And it’s hard because you live with yourself not knowing. I mean you try not to think about it. But at the end of the day, you can’t forget that she existed."

Peck was 21 when she disappeared on October 26, 2015, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Her family said they believe she planned on coming back because she had clothes laid out.

Detective Joe Ioppolo has been on this case since the beginning. He said while Peck was leading a high-risk life of drug addiction and prostitution, she still deserves justice.

A new post on the New Port Richey Police Department’s Facebook page included childhood pictures and details about her life before drugs.

They wrote that it is “to show she was full of life with a big personality and a family that cared about her.”

“She was very well-loved by family, friends and the community she was around. We want to put a human spin on it and let people know this is not just a missing sex worker,” said Ioppolo. “I’ve spoken to so many people that she’s helped even when she didn’t have she always went out of her way. Never a mean thing. Never a cruel word. Unfortunately addiction it’s a horrible thing and it doesn’t make you a crappy person just because of the situation that you are in.”

The case is now back on Crime Stoppers meaning anyone with information that helps solve the case can get up to a $5,000 reward. To report any information about the case anonymously call 1-800-873-TIPS.